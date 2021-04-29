11 Graduation Dresses That Will Make Your Cap & Gown Look More Chic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Graduation season is upon us!

Whether you're graduating high school, college, law school or any academic program, you'll likely get to celebrate your incredible accomplishments at a ceremony or on Zoom. In addition to donning a gown and a cap, you're going to need a chic dress to wear since those graduation pics will forever live on the gram and your mom's lockscreen and fireplace mantel. We've rounded up 11 super cute frocks that will help you look and feel extra special for this exciting life event!

See below for the dresses that will make those polyester graduation gowns look a tad more stylish!