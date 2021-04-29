William & KateKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

JoJo Fletcher Shares Her 11 Favorite Shoes From DSW

We're "here for the right reasons"..... i.e. to find cute footwear at affordable prices.

JoJo Fletcher has always had a chic, yet effortless style (except when she wore that unicorn mask on The Bachelor, but the dress was fire). JoJo's fans and Instagram followers would love to shop with The Bachelorette alum and now they can. Well, sort of. JoJo teamed up with DSW for the JoJo x DSW Collection, which is a multi-designer curated capsule that includes flats, heels, sneakers, from Converse, Dolce Vita, Nike, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, JLO Jennifer Lopez and Steve Madden.

The Dallas native shared, "DSW is a one-stop-shop for all of my most loved shoe brands, I wanted to select shoes that were great everyday staples that can be styled in a number of ways. As we transition into Spring weather and the world starts to open back up, sandals and heels will be making their way back on to everyone's feet and will be great summer pieces."

The shoes range in price from $39.99 to $119.99 and if you use the promo code GONNABEMAY (until May 2) at checkout to get $15 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199. Check out her must-haves for spring and summer below.

Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Her 17 Amazon Kitchen Essentials

Marc Fisher Casara Slide Sandal

"White is so fresh for the Spring/Summer seasons so these slides will be the perfect addition to your closet. I love to throw these on with my favorite sundress." They're also available in pink and black.

$65
DSW

Marc Fisher Hamora Sandal

This patent faux leather shoe has a 2¼" block heel. It goes great with pretty much any outfit and it's available in black and nude.

$60
DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez Prina Sandal

The JLo Jennifer Lopez Prina Sandals have a half-inch heel. The jelly sandals have a square toe and come in red, black, silver, neon green, and beige.

$40
DSW

Dolce Vita Isla Sandal

JoJo selected the Dolce Vita sandals with the beige cheetah print and raffia, but they're also available in five other options with mixed colors and textures.

$55
DSW

Dolce Vita Natie Sandal

The Dolce Vita Natie Sandal is available in black or clear lucite. The square-toe shoes have a lightly padded footbed to maximize comfort and a block heel that's easy to walk on.

$70
DSW

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Platform Sneaker

These sneakers are an update on the classic shoe with an added platform for some additional height.

$65
DSW

Steve Madden Kalina Sandal

These eye-catching heels are adorned with rhinestones to add some sparkle to any look.

$80
DSW

Franco Sarto Birch Slide

"If I can find a cute, comfortable sandal AND it gives me that extra height, I'm ALL about it. These are the perfect platform sandal that is great paired with jeans, shorts or a dress," JoJo shared.

$60
DSW

Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe

These Nike sneakers have a soft foam to keep you comfortable when you run. They're everything you would want in a running shoe, they're light, breathable, and durable.

$65
DSW

Dolce Vita Rye Sandal

These studded block heels exude from 90s vibes. They're available in black and brown.

$60
DSW

Marc Fisher Qulsa Sandal

The Qulsa sandal has a 2.5-inch covered heel. The snakeskin heels are the perfect complement to many outfits.

$60
DSW

Check out JoJo's fellow The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams' list of her favorite items to shop.

