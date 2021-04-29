Katy Perry's Amazon Shoe Collection Makes Us Ready to Dress up Again

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all reveled in the slippers and sweatpants life for the past year, but whenever you're ready to leave the house and start socializing again, Katy Perry has you covered with her Amazon shoe collection. During a recent Amazon Live session, she said the line was all about "boldness, conversation, and color," revealing, "Our motto is 'Stop traffic and start conversations.'" And that's exactly what you'll do when you rock the heels, sandals, and sneakers curated by the singer.

Check out some of her favorite pairs along with commentary from Katy and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.