Comedian Hannah Gadsby Shares She Married Producer Jenney Shamash

In an Instagram post, comedian Hannah Gadsby introduced fans to her wife Jenney Shamash and shared they tied the knot in January.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 29, 2021 12:46 PM
WeddingsCelebrities
Hannah Gadsby, Jenney Shamash, Ice CreamInstagram

Hannah Gadsby has tied the knot!

In a post shared to Instagram on April 28, the 43-year-old comedian introduced her fans to her wife Jenney Shamash.

"She is a producer extraordinaire," Gadsby wrote alongside a photo of the couple eating ice cream. "She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold."

The star noted the two wed in January and are "very chuffed about it."

"For the record: this is me gushing," she added. "I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #Married #Really? #YeahTotally." 

Several of Gadsby's celebrity pals also sent along congratulatory messages. "Awww I love love," Michelle Buteau wrote in the comments section. "Congratulations." Added Sharon Stone, "Huge congrats." Wrote Natasha Lyonne, "Congratulations!!"

Shamash is listed as one of the producers for Gadsby's Emmy-nominated comedy special Douglas. The show, released last year, featured observational comedy, a story about an interaction at the dog park, a "lecture" for her haters and more.

At one point, Gadsby also spoke about her autism diagnosis, which she touched on in a 2020 interview with NPR, as well.

"It shifted the way that I understood myself," Gadsby said at the time. "I was always operating on the false premise that everyone saw the world like I did."

Douglas came after her 2018 special Nanette. Gadsby won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for the show, as well as a Peabody Award.

