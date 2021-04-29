Watch Adam Levine Expertly Dodge Question About Singing at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Wedding

Adam Levine's latest comment about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding really makes us wonder if he'll be involved in the big day.
The Maroon 5 frontman drops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 29 to help Ellen DeGeneres celebrate its 3,000-episode milestone. As seen in a preview clip, the comedian tries to get to the bottom of whether he'll indeed be performing at the upcoming nuptials for his former The Voice co-stars.
Ellen point-blank asks, "Are you going to sing at their wedding?" This leads him to jokingly reply with a laugh, "I don't support their marriage." Way to avoid the question, buddy!
Adam goes on to grouse, "She's so cool, and he's not." When the host replies that Blake is "very funny and very smart," Adam begrudgingly concedes, "He's vaguely charming."
The vocalist, who announced in May 2019 that he was exiting The Voice after 16 seasons, makes it clear he's just joking. "I miss this," he shares. "I miss making so much fun of him."
After Ellen encourages Adam to attend the wedding and mock Blake at the big event, he quips, "I'll go to the wedding, and I'll object. I will probably not be invited, now that I'm saying this on live television, but I'll be there, somehow."
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga surrounding whether Adam will perform at the wedding. When Seth Meyers asked Gwen earlier this month whether Adam will serenade the guests, she replied cagily, "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band."
Gwen went on to say that the couple's current plan is that the guest list will "be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."
This followed Adam saying in a March radio interview that he would be "honored" to perform. He then added, "They won't ask me, though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."
Ellen's 3,000th episode is quite the fun-filled spectacle, as wife Portia de Rossi and sidekick Stephen "tWitch" Boss present the host with an array of cupcakes.
Watch Adam's full interview in the above video to see him discuss plans for his next major tattoo.
