Here's Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules Season 9 After Cast Shakeup

Vanderpump Rules' first look at season 9 is, unsurprisingly, all about babies.

The first clip from the Bravo unscripted series' upcoming season was posted to the network's official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 28. In the footage, a pregnant Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett chatted with Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz about little ones.

"We made it—37 weeks," Lala shared about her pregnancy journey. "I'm like so proud of my body."

After Randall asked Katie if they're trying to conceive, she replied, "I thought once we pulled the goalie, it would like happen right away." Katie then suggested to her husband, "Maybe you should go get your sperm tested?"

Lala, who announced daughter Ocean's arrival in March, asked Tom what he wears while he sleeps and promptly shared, to no one's delight, "Randall's a free-baller."

Bravo captioned the teaser, "SNEAK PEEK AT #PUMPRULES SEASON 9 [siren emoji] Babies, Bubba, and free ballin', oh my! Drop a [baby emoji] if you're as excited as we are!"

The footage arrives after E! News exclusively reported on April 27 that the show is set to resume full production next month.

"Filming will begin early May," an insider shared. "Some have filmed here and there on their own."