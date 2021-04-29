Jana KramerSelena GomezOscarsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Anne Heche Says Ex Ellen DeGeneres Didn't Want Her Dressing "Sexy" on the Red Carpet

Anne Heche reminisced over some of her iconic fashion moments from over the years and there's one that her then-partner, Ellen DeGeneres, influenced.

Anne Heche is spilling the fashion tea.

The Vanished actress took a walk down memory lane and detailed some of her fabulous red carpet moments from over the years. In a recent TikTok video, the 51-year-old star noted there was one look in particular that her then-partner, Ellen DeGeneres, weighed in on.

"I'm going to be reviewing my most iconic fashion today," the Spread actress began her video on Tuesday, April 27.

In one part of her clip, she showed a photo of her and Ellen's coordinated blue outfits at the 1998 Golden Globes. At the time, Anne donned a blue velvet gown paired with a long-sleeve sheer duster that featured floral embroidery. As for the daytime talk show host? She rocked a navy suit. 

"Why do I look like a hippie? It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy," Anne shared, giving her ensemble a thumbs down. "Ah, bye. No!"

The former couple dated from 1997 to 2000.

Of course, not all of Anne's red carpet ensembles were fails in her eyes.

Fitzroy Barrett/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

She raved over her fiery look at the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards, in which she turned heads in a bright red lamé gown that she paired with a statement-making hat. As she described, it was a "total hit!"

"Presented with P.Diddy," she explained of that night. "Yes, red is gorgeous and Prada!"

Anne also lit up when discussing her glimmering Versace gown complete with daring cut-outs and intricate beading. "Hello! Excuse me," she excitedly shared of her past HBO after-party look. "Versace, yes. And it was Oscars, yes."

Another show-stopping fashion moment? Her rainbow-colored ensemble that she wore on Dancing With the Stars last year.

"What better time to have you go inside out, upside down and backwards for gay rights and human rights," she gushed while reminiscing over the electrifying jumpsuit. "I am the flag."

Back in October, the actress explained the significance of her costume and what it felt like to be eliminated from the dancing competition series that same night. She also opened up about her romance with Ellen in a rare statement to Page Six.

"The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling," she told the publication. "It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now—even though we are not all the way there yet, it's important to recognize how far we have come."

She recalled her career being impacted by her relationship with the 63-year-old comedian. According to Anne, she was told that she'd lose her Fox contract if she and Ellen attended the Volcano premiere together.

"I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out by security before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear they would get pictures of me with a woman," Anne said. "I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years."

