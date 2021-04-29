Travis Barker Sweetly Credits Kourtney Kardashian With Helping Him Conquer This Fear

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Couple Moments

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their relationship to new heights.

According to the Blink-182 rocker, he's "no longer afraid of heights" thanks to his new girlfriend. Travis shared a photo of himself and Kourt kissing on the ledge of a cliff, looking ready to climb the many canyons of Utah.

The couple recently traveled to the state's luxury resort Amangiri, which offers a number of experiences, including guided hikes across suspension bridges.

Travis shared a video of the two crossing one of the canyons, revealing just how perilously high in the sky they were. And though the drummer is afraid of heights, he pauses his trek to tell Kourtney, "I love you."

Of course, the pair were kept safe with the help of gear and cables, as well as helmets.

It's just one of the many activities they participated in to celebrate Kourtney's 42nd birthday, even though a week had already passed since the official day.