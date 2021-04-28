Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Ooze Old Hollywood Glamour in New Photos From Lucille Ball Film

Nicole Kidman is the belle of the Ball.
New photos from Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film Being the Ricardos show Kidman in character as comedy icon Lucille Ball alongside Javier Bardem as her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. The pics show Nicole with Lucille's signature red locks and Javier in a green suit, standing in front of a classic car. In one photo, the two actors embrace for a kiss.
The new movie follows Lucille and Desi over a week of filming I Love Lucy, which ran for six seasons from 1951 to 1957. It explores the challenges of working on the hit show, as well as a personal crisis that could end Lucille and Desi's marriage, according to Deadline. The film is executive produced by the couple's real-life children, Lucie Arnaz, 69, and Desi Arnaz Jr., 67.
Despite rising to superstardom as America's ideal married couple, in real life, Lucille and Desi's relationship was rumored to have been tumultuous from the beginning, and ultimately, they divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage. Lucille went on to marry comedian Gary Morton in 1961.
Despite the drama, however, the couple's daughter Lucie said that their breakup was amicable.
"If their parents can't get along and that happens, then kids should be so lucky to have a divorce like my mom and my dad did because they were kind," she told Closer Weekly in 2019. "They never said bad words about each other in front of their children and they stayed friends till the day they died."
Lucie called the relationship between her parents a "fantastic romance that even got more passionate and more friendly after they were not married to each other anymore."
Nicole previously told Variety how excited she is to play the small screen icon in the new film.
"I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," The Undoing star said. "She's an amazing woman. I'm very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he's interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it's so rich. I didn't know any of this."
With Nicole and Javier, both Oscar-winning actors, portraying as the iconic couple and Aaron, also an Academy Award winner, behind the camera, this biopic is sure to be as wildly romantic and full of drama as the real story.