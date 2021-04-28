How Noah Centineo Is Shedding His To All The Boys Image

Noah Centineo has graduated from Netflix rom-coms.
On Wednesday, April 28, Netflix announced that they picked up an untitled drama series starring the To All the Boys actor. And, as the logline teased, Centineo's role may be vastly different than his beloved Peter Kavinsky character.
According to the streaming service, the currently unnamed series, which has come about thanks to Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley and Hypnotic, follows a lawyer for the CIA who "becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime."
Could Centineo be the former asset mentioned above? We guess we'll have to wait and see.
Regardless, this new project sounds quite different than the rom-com roles we're used to seeing Centineo in. Hey, unless there were spy thriller scenes we missed in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Perfect Date and the To All the Boys franchise.
And this isn't the only project that proves the 24-year-old actor is ready to shed his rom-com image. Case in point: Centineo is currently in production for the DC superhero film, Black Adam. Starring opposite Dwayne Johnson, Centineo has been training to transform himself into superhero Atom Smasher.
Earlier this week, Centineo took to Instagram to share a photo from one of his intense workouts. Alongside an image of him looking particularly jacked, the popular heartthrob wrote, "I had 4 cheeseburgers and a coke for my pre-dinner... and it's not even my cheat day. Don't tell @therock."
If he keeps posting thirst traps like this, we won't say a word.
Oh, and there's also Centineo's reported role in a new movie about the GameStop stock saga. Although Netflix declined to comment to Deadline at the time, it's said they're in the early stages of developing a film about amateur Reddit traders, who famously used apps to spike GameStop's stock.
We're definitely excited for Centineo's new acting chapter.
Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022.