How Noah Centineo Is Shedding His To All The Boys Image

Watch : What "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Taught Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo has graduated from Netflix rom-coms.

On Wednesday, April 28, Netflix announced that they picked up an untitled drama series starring the To All the Boys actor. And, as the logline teased, Centineo's role may be vastly different than his beloved Peter Kavinsky character.

According to the streaming service, the currently unnamed series, which has come about thanks to Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley and Hypnotic, follows a lawyer for the CIA who "becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime."

Could Centineo be the former asset mentioned above? We guess we'll have to wait and see.

Regardless, this new project sounds quite different than the rom-com roles we're used to seeing Centineo in. Hey, unless there were spy thriller scenes we missed in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Perfect Date and the To All the Boys franchise.