Priyanka Chopra Makes Impassioned Plea as India Faces Worsening COVID-19 Crisis

Priyanka Chopra is taking to social media to raise awareness about the COVID-19 crisis in India and to raise funds for the many people in need.

By Cydney Contreras Apr 28, 2021 10:56 PMTags
Nick JonasCelebritiesPriyanka ChopraCoronavirus
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is explaining why India is in need of "urgent" help as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

On Wednesday, April 28, The White Tiger actress shared a video from her home in London, saying that she can no longer sit by idly as the situation worsens. 

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and I'm hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs," she explains, "ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much."

The 38-year-old Bollywood star continues, "India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe."

"And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?" she says. "Well, we'll address that. We'll address that after we stop the urgency."

In her caption, Priyanka adds that she and husband Nick Jonas "have and will continue to contribute" money to organizations funding hospitals and other essential services.

However, the Baywatch actress implores her followers to donate to GiveIndia, which she describes as "the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief." As she explains, "Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 Million, and that's huge."

Other big stars, including Will Smith and Mick Jagger, participated in Facebook's I For India five-hour virtual show to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

