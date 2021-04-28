You've Been Saying Kesha's Name Wrong This Entire Time

Watch : Kesha Dishes on Acting Lessons and New Music

Now the party don't start 'til Kesha walks in…and tells you how to correctly pronounce her name.

The 34-year-old singer—born Kesha Rose Sebert—took to TikTok earlier this week to set the record straight once and for all. In a stitch with Mahogany LOX, Kesha took part in the trend explaining your name...and then how people (incorrectly) say it."

"My name is Kesha. Keh-sha," the two-time Grammy nominee replied. "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha." (Let's not forget about Glee's Principal Figgins calling her "Ke-dollar-sign-ha." Eek).

In a separate video, Kesha's mom, artist Pebe Sebert, shared how she chose the moniker. "So, the name Kesha is actually a Hungarian family name that [older brother] Lagan would've been named if he had been a girl," she explained in the post. "But since he wasn't, the name is actually pronounced Ke-ta-cha in Hungarian. And so, I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha."