Why Kendall Jenner’s Romance With Devin Booker Stands Out From Her Past Relationships

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Receive Custom Gift From Louis Vuitton

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player enjoyed a fun-filled weekend together after they were spotted out and about in New York City. And while the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye since sparking romance rumors last April, a source tells E! News this romance is unlike any other for the supermodel.

"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship," the insider shares. "It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."

The source adds, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."

All in all, the insider explains, "They are a solid couple with no drama. It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him."