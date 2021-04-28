Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Her and Ex Brad Pitt's Signature '90s Style

Watch : Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

Grab your finest leather jacket, because we're heading back to the ‘90s with Gwyneth Paltrow as what she reminisces on as "one of her favorite pieces."

In addition to being one of Hollywood's most well-known actresses throughout her career, Gwyneth has also been what some would consider a style icon.

The Sliding Doors actress recently broke down 13 of her most iconic looks for Vogue's Life in Looks YouTube segment, and one of the very first pictures presented included a 1996 photograph of her and then-fiancé Brad Pitt taken in New York City.

"I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt—he was making a movie," she shared. And although the actress can't quite recall which one exactly, she added, "I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very ‘90s couple."

In the photo, Brad donned a brown sweater paired with a white T-shirt underneath and black denim on the bottom. For her part, Gwyneth is seen rocking a Calvin Klein black leather jacket with a black sweater and white T-shirt layered underneath, paired with blue denim.