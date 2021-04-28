Eboni K. Williams Dishes on What Being RHONY's First Black Housewife Means to Her

Watch : Eboni K. Williams Calls Leah McSweeney "Black Culture Adjacent"

Eboni K. Williams is a Bravo fan just like the rest of us!

The newest The Real Housewives of New York City star has already made history as the first Black cast member for the franchise ahead of season 13—and it's clear attorney Eboni is making her presence known. A drama-filled teaser trailer shows Eboni already slinging iconic lines like "I'm not Toni Morrison in this bitch, I can't be teaching you guys everything," and even butting heads with Ramona Singer over a "help" comment.

Eboni exclusively discussed with E! News' Daily Pop what it means to join the iconic RHONY cast. "It was such an honor. It still is so surreal to me," Eboni gushed. "I am a RHONY fan. I've seen every episode from day one."

So what led her to sign on to the series? "I just wanted to show up for the culture, represent for Black women and women of color everywhere and especially here in New York, the most diverse city in the world," Eboni continued. She also seems to be living up to her promise to discuss race with her co-stars onscreen.

Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Lilliana Vazquez couldn't help but ask what the Housewives were like behind-the-scenes. "One great piece of advice that I actually got from my cast mate Leah McSweeney was even though you've seen all the episodes and you think you've seen these women, do yourself a favor and kind of divorcing yourself from those notions and get to know each one of them individually in real time," Eboni explained, citing her background in television news as prep. "But I will say though, most of my cast mates are as advertised."