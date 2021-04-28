Jana KramerSelena GomezOscarsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Willow Smith Recalls Experiencing "Fits of Jealousy" During Discussion on Polyamory

In the next episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and "Gammy" Adrienne Banfield-Norris will explore polyamory and Willow's decision to practice non-monogamy.

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses Polygamy on "Red Table Talk"

In a conversation about being with multiple partners, the women of Red Table Talk started looking inward. 

In the newest upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and "Gammy" Adrienne Banfield-Norris' hit Facebook Watch show, the co-hosts are set to explore the topic of polyamory. With the title "Is Polyamory For You?," the episode will feature Willow's take on her decision to practice ethical non-monogamy and, according to an episode description, a "lively generational debate on marriage and monogamy," including Gammy's attempt to understand her granddaughter's decision. 

During a teaser clip exclusively shared with E! News, Gammy and Willow get candid about what being in a polyamorous relationship would require for themselves, specifically when it comes to jealousy. 

"I would have so much work to do on myself to be in a polyamorous relationship," Adrienne said. "Jealousy is nothing but your own insecurity."

Willow understood that firsthand. "I did things that I said I would never do when I was in my fits of jealousy," the 20 year old confirmed, "and that made me realize just how much I need to step back and work on myself."

Polyamory is not a foreign subject to the Red Table. In 2019, the trio sat down with a throuple and Willow opened up about how she would see the dynamics of genders if she were in a consensual polyamorous relationship or open relationship. 

Stan Evans

"I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," Willow, then 18, explained. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more." 

For the women's newest conversation on the topic, tune in to Facebook Watch on April 28 at 9 a.m. PT. 

