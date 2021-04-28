See Why Candace Cameron Bure Says She Wants to "Scrub My Face" After Latest Spray Tan

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure's Step-by-Step Skincare Routine

After spending so much time indoors amid the pandemic, Candace Cameron Bure isn't sure she's loving her summer-ready new look.

The 45-year-old Full House star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 27 to share footage of herself just after getting a spray tan, and she's hoping for feedback from her fans.

Candace began the video by reviving a recurring social media segment of hers. "Candace's Car Chronicles—it's been so long since I've said that, and I just had to," she said. "It made me feel so good."

She continued with, "I got a spray tan last night, and I like it. [But] the first day after the spray tan, it's too much. I'm like, I just want to scrub my face. It really looks pretty and glow-y, but I feel too tan. What do you think? I don't know!"

The former The View co-host went on to explain that she can't recall the last time she looked as pale as she had recently.

"I feel like tomorrow, it's going to be amazing," Candace said wishfully. "Yeah, but I realized how pasty white I was. I don't think I've ever been that white before. I realized I've been in my house for a whole year—not really."