Kelly Osbourne Explains How a "Nervous Breakdown" Led to Her Relapse

Watch : "The Talk" Returns Without Sharon Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about her recent sobriety struggles.

After posting to social media earlier this month about relapsing following nearly four years sober, the 36-year-old star told Extra on Tuesday, April 27 that a "nervous breakdown" led her to briefly fall off the wagon.

"I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown," Kelly shared. "I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f--k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, Done, not doing this."

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that she decided to be open with her fans about her setback because she believes the accountability can help others in their own journeys.