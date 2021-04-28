Cruel Summer Builds Up More Evidence Against Jeanette In Episode 3

Watch : Sarah Drew Promises a Satisfying Ending to "Cruel Summer"

The case against Jeanette Turner is getting stronger and stronger.

Cruel Summer continued to unravel the story of what happened with Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) in its latest episode. The show put the focus back on the latter, and Jeanette did not come out of the whole thing looking so great. Even her mom, Cindy (Sarah Drew), is having doubts at this point, despite initially thinking any accusations against her sweet daughter couldn't possibly be true.

While 1993 Jeanette was such a good girl that she flushed her friend's mom's joints down the toilet (at least as far as her friends know), she also once again broke into the house of the teacher who would eventually kidnap Kate. 1995 Jeanette also broke back into the house because something about it was thrilling to her, which is admittedly alarming.

Her friend and/or ex-friend Vince (Allius Barnes) ended up having to lie to the police about Jeanette's obsession with that house, and it certainly feels like there's more to Jeanette's side of the story.