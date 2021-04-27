Rachel Bilson Reveals Where She and Rami Malek Stand After Instagram Debacle

Watch : What's in Rachel Bilson Bag at NYFW?

Take two on this friendship! Rachel Bilson said she has spoken to Rami Malek after calling him out over that photo fiasco.

According to Rachel, Rami isn't holding any grudges, as the former high school pals have cleared the air.

Recall in March, Rachel revealed that Rami DM'd her on Instagram in 2019 to ask her to remove a throwback photo of them as teens. The O.C. actress said she was "super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends."

Speaking on the LadyGang podcast on April 27, Rachel explained what went down after she publicly ousted his awkward social media request.

"Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we're all good. He, you know, was so sweet and we're totally fine now and we talked about it and we're good," she said. "He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming form and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on."