Leslie Jones to Host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watch : Leslie Jones Teases Upcoming Projects--All COVID-Free

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards just got a whole lot funnier.

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones has signed on to host night one of the star-studded affair, set to take place next month on Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17.

The Supermarket Sweep host, who recently took home the E! People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2020, will raise a toast to the most unforgettable moments across film and television over the past year.

And, if Leslie's hot takes during the 2021 Oscars were any indication, viewers at home can expect the comedian to enforce a strict time limit on acceptance speeches. (For the record, Leslie, we appreciate you for this.)

Nominations for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were unveiled on April 19. Leading in the television categories is Wandavision with five nominations, followed by Emily in Paris, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Boys with four each. Borat Subsequent Movie Film and Judas and the Black Messiah represent the most-nominated movies.