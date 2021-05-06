What Ryan Serhant & Fredrik Eklund Really Think of "Tough" MDLNY Newbie Kirsten Jordan

Watch : Inside "Second Wives Club" Star Shiva Safai's Mansion

Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund may not see eye to eye on everything, but the Million Dollar Listing New York stars both can't help but gush over newcomer Kirsten Jordan.

Kirsten is the first female real estate agent on the hit Bravo Big Apple franchise, and Fredrik and Ryan can't contain how much they adore working with the mother of three. "I'm very happy about her joining, thank god," Frederik exclusively revealed to E! News ahead of tonight's MDLNY season nine premiere. "I've been very vocal about that for years to have a woman, or multiple women actually. There's been enough testosterone."

From the teaser trailer, it's clear Kirsten has no problem whipping her male counterparts into shape. "She's a tough one, and I'm saying that in a loving way," Fredrik laughed.

He actually butts heads with Kirsten early on in the season before she joined his team at Douglas Elliman. "She and I certainly go at it but I love her. She's lovely, she's fashionable, she's cool and most importantly she is a really, really good broker," Fredrik continued. "I'm so happy that the network cast a woman that is that beautiful but who is so good. People are going to enjoy watching her deal-making and that makes me happy. More power to her."

The father of two can't even believe that Kirsten has three kids on top of being a powerhouse broker. "I mean, come on!" he joked.