What Ryan Serhant & Fredrik Eklund Really Think of "Tough" MDLNY Newbie Kirsten Jordan

Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund may not see eye to eye on everything, but the Million Dollar Listing New York stars both can't help but gush over newcomer Kirsten Jordan.
Kirsten is the first female real estate agent on the hit Bravo Big Apple franchise, and Fredrik and Ryan can't contain how much they adore working with the mother of three. "I'm very happy about her joining, thank god," Frederik exclusively revealed to E! News ahead of tonight's MDLNY season nine premiere. "I've been very vocal about that for years to have a woman, or multiple women actually. There's been enough testosterone."
From the teaser trailer, it's clear Kirsten has no problem whipping her male counterparts into shape. "She's a tough one, and I'm saying that in a loving way," Fredrik laughed.
He actually butts heads with Kirsten early on in the season before she joined his team at Douglas Elliman. "She and I certainly go at it but I love her. She's lovely, she's fashionable, she's cool and most importantly she is a really, really good broker," Fredrik continued. "I'm so happy that the network cast a woman that is that beautiful but who is so good. People are going to enjoy watching her deal-making and that makes me happy. More power to her."
The father of two can't even believe that Kirsten has three kids on top of being a powerhouse broker. "I mean, come on!" he joked.
Fredrik can also relate to Kirsten's status as a newcomer. The longtime New York broker relocated to Bel-Air in 2020 and splits time across MDLNY and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.
"Here in L.A., I'm unknown. I think I'm also ruffling a lot of feathers here with the cast but I'm not going to apologize. I'm going to take market share and I'm going to take money off their table," Fredrik claimed. "This is how it works because L.A. is small. It's not easy—it's almost like I'm a newbie."
Co-star Ryan echoes that Kirsten is "tough as nails" and "very intense," but he fully admires her no-nonsense competitiveness.
Ryan first met Kirsten years prior through her developer husband Stefano Farsura and Ryan knows the power couple are consummate professionals. "She's also a very good person, which is important because this business is so small. Karma is real, and what comes around goes around. She knows that," Ryan continued. "But doesn't mean she isn't afraid to throw down to get a deal though."
Speaking of deals, Kirsten was instrumental to Ryan's high-profile sale of fashion designer Marc Jacobs' estate. "She brought the buyer. It was pretty crazy," Ryan revealed. "That was actually the last deal that we did right before Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down New York...We negotiated in a car. We didn't know where to go [during the COVID quarantine]. It was wild."
While Ryan and Fredrik bonded with Kristen, there's another NYC real estate mogul who may be the source of some bad blood between the MDLNY frenemies. The Big Shot With Bethenny star Bethenny Frankel made real estate waves by listing her personal SoHo apartment with Ryan over her former Bethenny & Fredrik co-star.
"I've known Bethenny for a really long time. She's an incredible businesswoman, she knows her stuff, and she's very, very smart across industries," Ryan dished. "Bethenny and her team reached out to me to sell her apartment that she's just not using as much anymore and we just put it on the market, and it's packed."
So what does Fredrik think? Let's just say, he hasn't been in touch with the Skinnygirl founder. "I saw the trailer for her new show. It seems really good. I'm happy for her," Fredrik concluded. "And she's engaged, right?"
Hopefully Kirsten will stay out of the Ryan and Fredrik's rocky relationship drama, but it seems we may just have to watch season nine to find out.
Million Dollar Listing New York premieres tonight, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of MDLNY any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)