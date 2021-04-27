Buddy Danielson Is This Close to Walking in Brie Bella's Latest Video Update

Watch : Buddy & Matteo Pose for First Baby Pictures - Cuteness Alert!

Buddy Danielson is growing up before our very eyes.

On Monday, April 26, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share a sweet update on her son Buddy. In a video shared with her eight million followers, Brie's second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) is seen using all of his strength to stand up. Once up on his two feet, the 8-month-old looks just about ready to take a step.

Alongside the adorable footage, Brie wrote, "My strong boy."

It seems like only yesterday that Brie and Bryan were becoming parents of two. As E! News readers well know, the Total Bellas couple learned they were having a baby boy during the birth in August 2020.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote at the time. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Since welcoming Buddy last year, Brie has kept her followers up to date on her youngest child's milestones.