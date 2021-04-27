Antron Pippen's Mother Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Son After He's Laid to Rest

Antron Pippen's family continues to grieve after his sudden passing.

On Tuesday, April 27, Karen Pippen took to Instagram and confirmed her son was laid to rest over the weekend.

"Your wings were ready, but my heart wasn't," she wrote to her followers. "Son, it has been such a pleasure and honor to be your mother. You've left me with so many wonderful memories that I will treasure daily. Your transition has left a huge gap in my heart and the pain is quite unbearable."

Karen added, "I will miss you tremendously and my love for you is for ever. Rest well, my baby boy, until we meet again. @antronpippen @scottiepippen."

Antron passed away on April 17 at the age of 33. His passing was confirmed through his father Scottie Pippen, who shared the news on Twitter. "I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," he wrote on April 19. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA."