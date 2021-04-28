Botched Is Back With Armpit Boobs & More Insane Cases in Season 7 Trailer

Watch : "Botched" Returns May 18 on E!

They're backkkk!

Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow are returning for a seventh season of E!'s hit series Botched on May 18. In this newly released trailer, the docs tackle everything from the heartbreaking to the horrendous.

The duo consult a woman who has "breasts in my armpits," as well as a client who wants to double the size of his already plump pout.

"Some patients have problems because surgery went bad, other times nature goes bad," Dubrow explains. "It just gets better and better."

"I don't know what I'm looking at!" Nassif jokes.

Viewers can also expect to see a woman who grew an extra set of large breasts under her breasts (they even lactate...), a man who is convinced his mother's IUD deformed his nose while in the womb, and a female client with the BRCA gene worried breast issue was left behind after a messy mastectomy, which increases her risk of breast cancer. Plus the doctors treat a patient after a near-fatal accident left a "shark bite"-sized hole in his abdomen. Ouch!