Practical Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use

If you feel personally attacked by the SNL sketch where the cast pokes fun at everyone that gave their mom a robe for Christmas, you're not alone. Although we personally would love to receive a plush robe as a gift, your mom probably doesn't want to fake another surprised reaction when she realizes you got her yet another robe for Mother's Day. And let's face it, the best gifts are the ones they can actually use on a daily basis!
From chic daily planners and kitchen must-haves to luxe bedding and time-saving solutions, we've rounded up 11 gifts that will make your mom's life so much easier!
See below for all the practical gifts that mom will genuinely enjoy opening on Mother's Day.
Papier Daily Planner- Wild Posies
Moms are some of the busiest individuals out there, which means a beautiful planner like this one will be used on a daily basis. We love Papier's dreamy designs and the quality of their notebooks and planners.
Casper Hyperlite™ Sheets
Let's face it, your mom has probably lost tons of hours of sleep worrying about you over the years. Now you can treat her to a better night's sleep with Casper's new Hyperlite Sheets. Made with 100% Tencel™ Lyocell and a unique grid weave, these sheets provide a cooling effect for moms who tend to overheat during the night. We love the cozy yet breathable feel of these sheets!
Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Kit
Makeup gurus swear by Cinema Secrets for keeping their makeup sponges and brushes clean and sanitary. With this kit, you can help mom keep her trusted makeup applicators clean to prevent breakouts and ensure flawless makeup application. Just dip your brushes in the magical solution and you can say goodbye to pore-clogging dirt, oil and germs.
NutriBullet Immersion Blender
With an 8" blending arm, 50-watt motor and interchangeable whisk, your mom won't have to sacrifice time, arm strength or a clean kitchen when whipping up her favorite batters, dressings, dips or soups.
TaskRabbit Gift Card
Whether she needs help moving, fixing a piece of furniture or mounting a TV, your mom can schedule a TaskRabbit to come and help her with any task.
Hairitage Comin’ In Hot Hair Dryer
Every mom deserves a quality hair dryer! This sleek and lightweight dryer caters to all hair types by offering a range of heat and speed settings. Additionally, it features Ion Technology to produce more shine and less frizz.
Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone
In addition to disrupting sleep, blue light can cause headaches, eye irritation, fatigue and many more bothersome and harmful effects. Ocushield's screen protectors for phones, computers and tablets help block up to 90% of harmful blue light emissions. Ever since we put their screen protectors on our phone and computer, we've noticed less eye strain and better sleep patterns. Plus, Ocushield is offering a Mother's Day Sale, so make sure to enter MOM15 at checkout for an extra 15% off!
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight
What mom wouldn't want a fresh pair of Lululemon's incredibly soft, stretchy and durable leggings! This gift will let her feel and look her best while she's finding her zen, trying to PR at spin class or getting her power walk on.
Jot Ultra Coffee
We haven't met a mom that doesn't worship her morning cup of coffee! Jot offers the purest, most concentrated form of liquid coffee in the world with sustainably-sourced coffee beans from Central and South America. Each bottle holds 14 cups of coffee to help give mom a boost of energy when she needs it most.
Good Mama Sweatshirt
Available in three versatile hues, this sweatshirt is perfect for the mother figure in your life! Plus, every mama deserves a cozy fit when she's busy taking care of everyone.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
Since moms are always on the go until dinnertime, it can be hard to come up with easy, fast and healthy meals for the whole family. This chic air fryer will help her whip up meals that the whole family will rave about. Not to mention the gold detailing, 1700-watt system and touch-activated illumination is everything she could want in a kitchen appliance.