15 Practical Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mother's Day is right around the corner, and although we personally would love to receive a plush robe as a gift, your mom probably doesn't want to fake another surprised reaction when she realizes you got her yet another robe for Mother's Day. Let's face it, the best gifts are the ones they'll reach for every single day, and not something that will collect dust in the closet. That's where we come in.
Since we're all about helping you find the perfect gifts to give the people in your life, we did some treasure hunting for you. From chic daily planners and kitchen must-haves to time-saving solutions and more, we've rounded up some unique and practical gift ideas that will make your mom's life so much easier.
See below for all the practical gifts that mom will genuinely enjoy opening this Mother's Day.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
K18's iconic hair masks uses the only patented bioactive peptide treatment clinically proven to reverse hair damage, so it's no wonder why the brand is so popular among many. K18 products not only deliver amazing hair results, but they are Certified Plastic Neutral by Plastic Bank, thus reducing plastic waste, according to the brand.
Our personal favorite K18 product? This Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask that reviewers say "transformed" their tresses. We're sure your mom will totally fall in love with it.
Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron
If your mom loves a salon visit for voluminous curls or waves that last, bring the salon to her with this Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron. It's a super functional, easy-to-use gift for mom that she can use to achieve glam curls or beach waves.
Fp Movement X Hatch- Hot Shot Maternity Onesie
Looking for a cute, practical gift for a mom-to-be? This maternity onesie from the Free People Movement x Hatch collab is so easy to wear and style. The onesie has 4-way stretch fabric, adjustable straps and pockets for ultimate functionality and comfort.
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Your mom will grab for this Coach tote bag everywhere she goes. It's a spacious tote for all of mom's essentials, without skimping out on style. The look is also currently on sale for $139 instead of the usual $378 price.
Joy Undated Daily Planner
Moms are some of the busiest individuals out there, which means a beautiful planner like this one will be used on a daily basis. We love Papier's dreamy designs and the quality of their notebooks and planners.
Shinery Radiance Jewelry Wash
Keeping her jewelry shiny and bright will never be easier than with Shinery's Radiance Jewelry Wash. It's basically a gentle hand wash that effortlessly cleans jewelry while you wash your hands.
According to one reviewer, it's the perfect gift for the person who has everything. Another wrote, "I cannot rave enough about how quickly and efficiently the radiance wash cleans my engagement ring and wedding band! I am blown away everyday after simply washing my hands and seeing my rings look brand new without having to take them off."
MoKo Sunglasses Organizer with 5 Slots
Speaking of gifts for someone who loves to travel, this versatile glasses case has up to five slots for mom to pack a couple of sunnies, her regular glasses and maybe some jewelry as well.
Dash Safe Vegetable Slicer
This vegetable slicer with over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon will make slicing vegetables so much easier and safer. It features over 30 slicing options, comes in multiple colors, and it's on sale now for $45.
Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Kit
Makeup gurus swear by Cinema Secrets for keeping their makeup sponges and brushes clean and sanitary. With this kit, you can help mom keep her trusted makeup applicators clean to prevent breakouts and ensure flawless makeup application. Just dip your brushes in the magical solution and you can say goodbye to pore-clogging dirt, oil and germs.
NutriBullet Immersion Blender
With an 8" blending arm, 50-watt motor and interchangeable whisk, your mom won't have to sacrifice time, arm strength or a clean kitchen when whipping up her favorite batters, dressings, dips or soups.
TaskRabbit Gift Card
Whether she needs help moving, fixing a piece of furniture or mounting a TV, your mom can schedule a TaskRabbit to come and help her with any task.
Hairitage Comin’ In Hot Hair Dryer
Every mom deserves a quality hair dryer! This sleek and lightweight dryer caters to all hair types by offering a range of heat and speed settings. Additionally, it features Ion Technology to produce more shine and less frizz.
Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone
In addition to disrupting sleep, blue light can cause headaches, eye irritation, fatigue and many more bothersome and harmful effects. Ocushield's screen protectors for phones, computers and tablets help block up to 90% of harmful blue light emissions. Ever since we put their screen protectors on our phone and computer, we've noticed less eye strain and better sleep patterns. Make sure to enter BLOOM15 at checkout for an extra 15% off!
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
What mom wouldn't want a fresh pair of Lululemon's incredibly soft, stretchy and durable leggings! This gift will let her feel and look her best while she's finding her zen, trying to PR at spin class or getting her power walk on.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
Since moms are always on the go until dinnertime, it can be hard to come up with easy, fast and healthy meals for the whole family. This chic air fryer will help her whip up meals that the whole family will rave about. Not to mention the gold detailing, 1700-watt system and touch-activated illumination is everything she could want in a kitchen appliance.
