15 Practical Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and although we personally would love to receive a plush robe as a gift, your mom probably doesn't want to fake another surprised reaction when she realizes you got her yet another robe for Mother's Day. Let's face it, the best gifts are the ones they'll reach for every single day, and not something that will collect dust in the closet. That's where we come in.

Since we're all about helping you find the perfect gifts to give the people in your life, we did some treasure hunting for you. From chic daily planners and kitchen must-haves to time-saving solutions and more, we've rounded up some unique and practical gift ideas that will make your mom's life so much easier.

See below for all the practical gifts that mom will genuinely enjoy opening this Mother's Day.