See the Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby races to NBC and Peacock May 6. Take a look at Victoria Justice, Jessica Simpson and more celeb guests that dressed to impress.

By EOL Staff May 05, 2023 3:30 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetLife/StyleKentucky DerbyCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Dress to Impress at Kentucky Derby

Hats off to these fashion icons.

Between Victoria Justice's chic pantsuit and Sarah Hyland's darling floral getup, there's no de-neigh-ing that celebs dress to the nines for the Kentucky Derby.

It's true—Derby fashion is such an important tradition, that stars even commission custom-made outfits. At the 2018 event, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson wowed in a custom, canary-yellow suit. "This was specifically made for the Derby today," he told reporters at the time. "I may put it in a case and just have it in the family room." Needless to say, his look certainly brightened up our day.

This year, we're betting on even more unforgettable ensembles. After all, we can't be the only ones itching to dress up again in person or virtually!

The 149th Kentucky Derby is set to air Saturday, May 6, with coverage kicking off at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In addition to whimsical headwear, viewers won't want to miss Grammy winner Carly Pearce's National Anthem performance at the Churchill Downs Racetrack. 

photos
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's Kentucky Derby Days

In honor of this year's event, keep reading to see which celebrity guests of years past did not disappoint with their show-stopping lewks...

Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Flower Power

Before singing the National Anthem at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Tori Kelly shows off her floral look including a bag from behno. 

Joey Foley/FilmMagic
Yin & Yang

Love is Blind hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey have proven our hypothesis that they're style icons. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Beige Beauty

Lauren Conrad stunned in a perfectly coordinated beige ensemble, hat and all.

Joey Foley/FilmMagic
Floral Femme

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland looked darling in a tea-length floral getup. 

Jeff Gentner/Getty Images
Keeping Up With Couture

We object to how amazing lawyer-to-be Kim Kardashian looked in black and white at the 2009 Kentucky Derby. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Heavenly Hair Pieces

Johnny Weir is a crowd pleaser on any carpet, but at the Kentucky Derby he made sure to go above and beyond.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
Overshadowed

At least Taylor Dayne didn't have to worry about the sun getting in her eyes.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Silky Dreams

Joey Fatone opted for a vibrant pattern to set the tone for the day in 2018,

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Mix and Match

Chef Graham Elliot went all out for the event. Patterned jacket, white pants, and matching glass? Don't mind if we do!

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Daddy Daughter

Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad are always a hit on the Kentucky Derby red carpet, and they stole the show with their pink and yellow frills.

Anwar Hussein/FilmMagic
Hats Off

President Donald Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, showed off her whimsical hat. We also love her drop pearl earrings— it's all in the accessories.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Mint Dream

Golfer Rickie Fowler knew that when in doubt, always had some fun patterns with a mix of bright colors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Lookin' Dapper

Johnny Knocksville showed up in a suit looking like a modern day Ferris Bueller. The stuntman opted for a slick suit and probably a few pranks.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
So Subtle

Aisha Tyler knows how to steal focus, and when it came time for her to turn up at the Kentucky Derby, she made sure all eyes were on her.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Fit the Pattern

Joey Fatone wanted to make sure he was spotted from miles away in this patterned ensemble for the 2019 event.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Old School

Anthony Anderson was kicking it old school when he showed up to the Derby looking like he was straight out of an old western film.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Rockin' the Red Carpet

Kid Rock looked right at home with his cowboy boots and signature sunglasses look.

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Crown & Gown

Natalie Zea nailed this black and red ensemble, and paired it with a faux crown. All hail the queen of the Kentucky Derby!

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Pop of Color

Sometimes in order to fit in you've got to stand out. NeNe Leakes knew all too well how to get all eyes on her.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Talk of the Town

Country superstar Jennifer Nettles returned to her southern roots with the regal and fun outfit.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Blushing Beauties

It's not everyday you get to match with your dad on a red carpet, but these two have never disappointed while at the Kentucky Derby.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Statement Hat

Katie Couric went classy and chic with her flower details.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Bright Spot

Giada De Laurentiis wasn't afraid to show her wild side with this extravagant number.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
Animal Connection

Cynthia Bailey switched things up by bringing out the animal prints.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Vision in White

Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams stayed mysterious with this oversized hat obscuring half her face.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Wearing the Blues

This father daughter duo shined bright in their matching powder blue ensembles.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Pretty In Pink

Jessica Simpson was almost unrecognizable in this wide brimmed pink hat.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Matching Set

Richard and Tina Lawson opted for a moodier look and kept the mystery alive.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Hat Trick

Laila Ali went old school for her red ensemble with a feathery hat to boast.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Group Shot

The Penatonix decided to embrace the solo look with each member of the group wearing their own specific fashion to the event.

photos
View More Photos From Kentucky Derby's Most Memorable Fashion Moments Over the Years

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Pulls Out of MTV Movie & TV Awards Days Before Show

2

Lawyers: Alex Murdaugh Lied About Dogs Causing Housekeeper's Death

3

Jennifer Lopez Shares How Her Twins Are Embracing Being Teenagers

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Pulls Out of MTV Movie & TV Awards Days Before Show

2

Lawyers: Alex Murdaugh Lied About Dogs Causing Housekeeper's Death

3

Jennifer Lopez Shares How Her Twins Are Embracing Being Teenagers

4

Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Speaks Out After Daughter’s Drowning Death

5

Why Lisa Vanderpump Is Closing Her Famed L.A. Restaurant Pump for Good