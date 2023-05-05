See the Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Kentucky Derby

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Dress to Impress at Kentucky Derby

Hats off to these fashion icons.

Between Victoria Justice's chic pantsuit and Sarah Hyland's darling floral getup, there's no de-neigh-ing that celebs dress to the nines for the Kentucky Derby.

It's true—Derby fashion is such an important tradition, that stars even commission custom-made outfits. At the 2018 event, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson wowed in a custom, canary-yellow suit. "This was specifically made for the Derby today," he told reporters at the time. "I may put it in a case and just have it in the family room." Needless to say, his look certainly brightened up our day.

This year, we're betting on even more unforgettable ensembles. After all, we can't be the only ones itching to dress up again in person or virtually!

The 149th Kentucky Derby is set to air Saturday, May 6, with coverage kicking off at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In addition to whimsical headwear, viewers won't want to miss Grammy winner Carly Pearce's National Anthem performance at the Churchill Downs Racetrack.