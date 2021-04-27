Amanda Seyfried Reveals How Motherhood Changed Her Approach to Acting

Amanda Seyfried has two reasons why she's a "more nuanced" actress: her kids!
Hot off of the 2021 Academy Awards, the Mank Best Supporting Actress nominee virtually sat down with E! News' Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester to discuss her latest film, Things Heard & Seen. Seyfried spills in this exclusive clip how motherhood changed her approach to acting—including even the roles she was offered!
"I've never played a mother before I was a mother. How's that Hollywood? Thanks a lot," Seyfried jokes. "But it's actually...richer. It's got more nuance obviously. There's just a life experience you're getting on a daily basis—now twice as much."
Seyfried welcomed son Thomas in September 2020 with husband and fellow actor Thomas Sadoski. The couple also share four-year-old daughter Nina.
This certainly isn't the first time Seyfried has gushed about motherhood, but it is her debut playing a mom onscreen. According to Seyfried, her personal experiences as a wife and mother added to her range playing a parent who relocates to a small rural town with her young family, only to realize her new home is hiding a secret in the Netflix thriller.
While there may be some similarities between Seyfried's Things Heard & Seen character Catherine and her real-life farmhouse digs, thankfully Seyfried's home in upstate New York is much more welcoming. "I like a normal life," she previously told Today host Willie Giest. "I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal, that I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed and that I'm not chauffeured around."
Co-star James Norton even admitted on Daily Pop that the actual house they filmed in was spooky. "Basically the house we shot in was just freaky," Norton laughs. "It was an old farmhouse in the middle of nowhere." Its address was even on "Skunk Misery Road"!
Yet the haunted vibes didn't stop Seyfried from having some fun on set. "We dressed up as each other," Seyfried smiles while flashing a photo of Norton in a blonde wig. "I worked my ass off to make that happen. It was more fun than it should have been but that's what you do when you have really intense content."
Sounds like laughter is necessary to scare the supernatural spirits away!
Watch Seyfried and Norton in Things Heard & Seen, available to stream on Netflix on Apr. 29.