See the First Clips of He's All That, Kissing Booth 3 and More Netflix Summer Releases

As Addison Rae aptly put it, "How fun is this!?"

It looks like this summer is about to be plenty fun, thanks in part to Netflix's slate of summer releases. On Tuesday, April 27, the streaming platform debuted its summer movie preview trailer, which was jam-packed with footage from some of the site's highly anticipated drops, including Kevin Hart's Fatherhood, John David Washington's Beckett, a new documentary about everyone's favorite nature painter Bob Ross and the She's All That remake, He's All That.

Set for release on August 27, He's All That will mark Rae's film debut opposite Tanner Buchanan. The rom-coms won't stop there, either, as the third installment of The Kissing Booth is slated to premiere on August 11.