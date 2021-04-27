Kate Middleton and Prince William's Sheep-Filled Farm Trip Is a Must-See Royal Event

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Get a New Puppy

Introducing farmer Prince William and his wife farmerette Kate Middleton.

On Tuesday, April 27, the royal couple ventured far away from any castle to visit a farm in northeast England.

After being introduced to owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured the cattle, calving and lambing sheds and learned how to care for livestock.

The pair was also shown some of the tools used at the farm and were taught how to feed a few hungry sheep.

"Sustainable farm tour," Prince William and Kate's official Instagram wrote after sharing footage of the visit. "Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they're working toward the UK's 2050 net-zero target. Using techniques such as grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling to help improve productivity and ensure they are able to give back to the environment. Even the tractors got a test run!"