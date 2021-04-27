Vanderpump Rules to Resume Filming: Find Out Who's Returning for Season 9

Vanderpump Rules is finally making its big return.
After more than a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hit Bravo series will soon begin filming season nine, sources confirm to E! News.
"Filming will begin early May," a source tells E! News exclusively. "Some have filmed here and there on their own."
A rep for Bravo also confirmed to E! that, "Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."
Bravo confirms that Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss will be returning for season nine. Any potential new cast members or staffers will be determined as filming goes on.
"Everyone is happy to finally get back to work, but it will be much different experience with many people not returning to the series," one source adds. "Lisa Vanderpump has expressed a strong interest to have a larger presence this season and become more of a focal point than in years past."
Since season eight finished airing last summer, many longtime cast members have left the show. In June 2020 O.G. cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired following co-star Faith Stowers claims the two once called the police on her (Schroeder and Doute have since both apologized).
VPR newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go following resurfaced racially insensitive social media posts.
And in December 2020, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they were leaving VPR.
"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," Jax shared on IG at the time. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything."
