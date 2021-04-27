Jessie James Decker Shares She's Battling "Unbearable" Pain in Plea to Fans

Jessie James Decker is bringing fans along on her ongoing health journey.
The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, April 26 to post a somber-looking selfie taken from bed. In the caption, the star explained that she recently sought medical treatment for "unbearable" back pain.
"Pinched a nerve in my back... it feels like my back and bones and muscles are all in a fight," Jessie wrote. "this time it is so unbearable I had to get a shot in my back from the Dr and was given meds. It is shooting pains up and down the left side of my back I cannot turn my head without wanting to cry. It's awful and it happens way too often. I get weekly therapy but I feel like I need to see a specialist."
The Eric & Jessie: Game On star, who shares three children with husband Eric Decker, went on to explain that she has also been suffering from migraines.
"I get migraines ALL the time which has to be all connected," she continued. "My mama has the same issues so it is hereditary. I'm hoping it gets better and I can find some sort of solution because when this happens... I'm just out and feel useless and helpless."
She concluded the post with, "Is there anyone that has the same issue? Please give me any sort of remedy you suggest I'm open to anything and everything."
Among those sending support and suggestions was Jamie Lynn Spears, who commented, "Yesss- try needling or acupuncture and getting hip adjustment."
Also helping to brainstorm was Lo Bosworth. "I wonder if there is something inflammatory in your diet that's always been there but you don't know what it is," the star of The Hills wrote.