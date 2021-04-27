Patrick Dempsey Calls Grey's Anatomy Return a "Beautiful Ending" to Meredith and Derek's Story

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Patrick Dempsey loved that beach wedding as much as we did.

As McDreamy seemingly took his final bow, the Grey's Anatomy actor said he couldn't be more pleased with how his character's storyline has ended.

Patrick appears to have ended his run on the medical drama on Thursday, April 22, after making a surprise return for season 17. In the latest episode, Derek (Patrick) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) reunited on the beach in wedding attire to live out our fantasies, following their lackluster—yet romantic—Post-It note vows in season five. "Ellis draws this picture of us," Meredith told him. "I'm in a wedding dress, and you're in a suit. I showed her the Post-It note, but she just… hates it. She feels robbed!"

Derek ultimately convinced her to wake up from her coronavirus hallucination to return to her kids.

"I thought it was a beautiful way to close it," Patrick told Variety on April 26. "The intention was to really give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple."