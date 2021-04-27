2021 OscarsJLo & ARodTeen MomTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

Adele was seen singing and dancing with friends at a 2021 Oscars after party. See the British pop star celebrating, below!

By Cydney Contreras Apr 27, 2021 2:05 AMTags
SightingsOscarsAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

Adele's latest outing is proof that she's ready for her hot girl summer.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer joined Daniel Kaluuya's 2021 Oscars celebrations on Sunday, April 26, where she took pictures with friends, including actress Amber Chardae Robinson.

Amber shared a selfie with Adele, who was wearing a casual yet chic green ensemble from Lapointe. Her full outfit was seen in better detail after an individual working the soiree posted a video of the songstress singing Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's "I'm Real" with friends.

The "Curly Bartender" Instagram account captioned the video, "For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here's a little clip of when we went from the Oscar's after party to the After after party."

They added that the 32-year-old singer's go-to beverage for the "dance party" was a Moscow mule.

Another person spotted at Daniel's star-studded gathering? Adele's bestie Drake, of course.

photos
2021 Oscars After-Party Pics

The Canadian rapper is one of the pop star's close friends and is to thank for some of Adele's best fashion statements, including that black velvet off-the-shoulder dress.

Amber Chardae Robinson/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Anna Duggar Shuts Down Critic on How She & Josh Duggar “Afford" 7 Kids

2

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Dream Birthday Getaway With Travis Barker

3

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

In 2019, Adele stepped out in style for Drake's birthday party in Los Angeles, which she commemorated with a rare Instagram post.

"I used to cry but now I sweat," she captioned a photo. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met."

Since then, sightings of Adele have been few and far between, but she last blessed fans with her presence when she hosted Saturday Night Live last October. 

To see more photos of the 2021 Oscars after parties, check out the gallery below!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams, Andra Day & Evan Ross

The trio celebrated the end of award season at the star-studded party.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Lee Daniels & Andra Day

Oh, what a night! Lee Daniels and Day shared a hug while celebrating her nomination.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Squad Photo

In addition to Day's Oscar nomination, the cast also raised a glass to the film's reception around the world.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts & Evan Ross

Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts and Evan enjoyed a well-deserved parents' night out.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

The gal pals struck a pose at the after-party.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Andra Day

Day was glowing in her custom Vera Wang dress.

BACKGRID
Rihanna

Meanwhile, the "Bitch Better Have My Money" songstress kept things more casual for an after-party at Sunset Tower. 

BACKGRID
Paris Hilton & Maria Bakalova

The heiress and Best Supporting Actress nominee also enjoyed a night out on the town.

Rochelle Brodin for Getty Images
Tyga & Doja Cat

Give them the mic! The musicians deliver an impromptu performance at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's 2021 exclusive Oscar party.

BACKGRID
Shanina Shaik & Sara Sampaio

The models dressed to the nines for a post-Oscars celebration in Bel Air.

Rochelle Brodin for Getty Images
G-Eazy

The rapper stops by Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's 2021 exclusive Oscar party.

BACKGRID
Drake

An exclusive gathering in Bel Air was the place to be. 

BACKGRID
Jasmine Tookes & Juan David Borrero

Date night done right!

BACKGRID
Diplo

The DJ was also spotted partying in the swanky Los Angeles neighborhood. 

Watch E! News' Daily Pop today, Apr. 26 at 11 a.m. for a recap of the 2021 Oscars biggest moments!

Trending Stories

1

Anna Duggar Shuts Down Critic on How She & Josh Duggar “Afford" 7 Kids

2

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Dream Birthday Getaway With Travis Barker

3

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

4

Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Divorce Filing

5

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party