Katharine McPhee Jokes Baby Rennie's "Only Screen Time" Involves Her Netflix Show

It appears Netflix's Country Comfort has a new number one fan!
Katharine McPhee, who stars in the comedy series, took to Instagram to adorably share that her baby boy Rennie is totally loving her show. In her short (and sweet) video clip, the 37-year-old star carried her little one up near the television so he could see his mom in her element.
The scene that appeared onscreen showed Katharine putting her singing skills on full display, to which she and her newborn son danced along to. What's more? Baby Rennie, who Katharine and her husband David Foster welcomed in late February, couldn't keep his eyes off his famous momma.
"The ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have," Katharine quipped in the caption of her post.
David's 38-year-old daughter Erin Foster commented, "Ugh, he's gonna be so musical and make us look like real disappointments."
"Without any doubt!" the Country Comfort account responded to Erin's reply, with Katharine chiming in, "@erinfoster hahaha nahh you are building an empire and we all know it."
"teach em young! Go mama go!" former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano shared, with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage adding, "Yaaaaaassssss Rennie!"
Since welcoming her first child, the former American Idol star has captured special moments with her family. She has also opened up about her motherhood journey.
"I'm a little bit tired here and there but I find time to nap and he's such a good little baby and I'm so in love," she told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month. "I mean, you're a mom. It's my greatest job I'll ever have."
However, Katharine admitted that while her baby boy is an angel right now, she's dreading the day she has to "get mad" at him.
The Scorpion actress recalled a conversation with her friend, saying, "She was like, 'Oh, can you even imagine that you're gonna have to get mad at him one day?' I'm like, 'No! He's so sweet right now, I can't imagine.'"
"Trust me, it will happen," Kelly responded. "It will happen and you'll go, 'Whose child are you?'"
Along with sharing insight into her family life, Katharine has celebrated several motherhood milestones.
In March, the Netflix star proudly showed off her body, writing on Instagram, "Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me."
That same month the Smash actress, who has discussed her battle with an eating disorder in the past, told People she was embracing her figure.
"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she shared. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet. I don't even think about them right now!"
Katharine added, "In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."