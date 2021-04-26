2021 OscarsJLo & ARodTeen MomTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Tom and Sarah Are Stunned By Parental Deception in Home Economics Sneak Peek

The parents have been keeping a jealousy-inducing secret on Home Economics and Tom and Sarah are not so thrilled in a sneak peek at the Tuesday, April 27 episode.

By Lauren Piester Apr 26, 2021
Sometimes, even the most loving parents can betray you. 

In an exclusive sneak peek from this week's Home Economics, Tom (Topher Grace) and Sarah (Caitlin McGee) discover that their parents have been deceiving them in the cruelest of ways, ignoring most of their grandchildren in favor of...pretending Connor's giant house is their vacation home. Why go to Tom and Sarah's regular-sized (on the verge of small) houses when they can hang out at a mansion that formerly belonged to Matt Damon? Plus, Connor has a delightful housekeeper named Lupe (Lidia Porto) who keeps their pants clean and brings them fresh mimosas, and Connor's daughter is a great dress-up play pal. Why would they ever leave? 

Maybe, as Tom and Sarah point out, because Connor's daughter is not their only grandkid? And Connor is not their only kid? 

It's not the best look for Muriel (Nora Dunn) and Marshall (Phil Reeves), especially when they're caught lying about just how often they've actually been at Connor's house. But perhaps they can make it up to their two older kids with some quality time of their own! 

That's the gist of this week's episode, though based on ABC's description of "Triple Scoop of Ice Cream," it doesn't sound like things go well from there. 

"When Tom and Sarah discover that their parents have been spending time at Connor's house and not theirs, jealousy rears its ugly head. But when it looks like there might be more grandparent time for everyone, they learn to be careful what they wish for."

ABC

We don't yet know what that means, but if the first few episodes of this show have given us any indication, hijinks are likely to ensue. If those hijinks resulted in another sad karaoke party, we wouldn't be mad. 

Home Economics airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

