Carey Mulligan’s Husband Marcus Mumford May Have Taken a Lampshade From the Oscars

Watch : Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell

Did you really go to the Oscars if you don't have the lampshade to prove it?

It seems that Carey Mulligan's husband—none other than Mumford & Sons musician Marcus Mumford—went home with a very special souvenir after the 2021 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, April 25. And let's just say his party favor might not have been Academy-approved.

The singer, who fittingly released the song "Lover of the Light" in 2012, posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from his glitzy "Date night," as he captioned the Instagram post on April 26.

His images documented a night well-lived, including pics of Carey with a giant Oscars statue, his kids putting Chanel eye patches on his face and himself indulging in a burger with his bowtie undone.

But one of the final photos of the gallery showed Marcus, seemingly on his ride home, holding a lampshade that was inscribed with "2021 Oscars" and featured glittering Oscars silhouettes around the shade.