Here's the Tea on the New Real Housewives All Stars Series Starring Teresa Guidice and More

Pop the bubbly because it's officially official: Real Housewives All Stars is happening.

A rep from Peacock confirmed to E! News that a new reality TV series is underway and will feature many fan favorites from the Bravo franchise. Those signed onto the project? Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.

The spinoff series will stream on Peacock, however, a premiere date has not been set. From the looks of the cast's recent Instagram posts, it appears they're already together and enjoying a fun getaway in Turks and Caicos.

And while not many details have been shared, two separate sources did spill the tea to E! News about what viewers can expect to see.

"They will be filming everyone 24/7 Big Brother-style," the first insider dishes. "They are there for eight days."

A second source echoes the same sentiments, adding, "If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge."