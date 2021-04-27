Olaplex: Everything You Need to Know About This Magic Hair Product

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever pushed off getting a haircut because you wanted to keep your hair long even though your ends are in need of a trim? Has your hairstylist ever complimented you in disbelief over how healthy and damage-free your hair is even though you should have been in for a trim months ago and you use heat styling tools multiple days a week? If you're too familiar with that first scenario and want to experience the second, you need to try Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. It is nothing short of a miracle worker.

According to the company website, the product "restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing from the inside out with [their] patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate." That's quite the mouthful, but the part you need to know is that it restores damaged hair. If you want to return your overly processed, damaged hair to its former glory or if you just want to make it look (and feel) better than it ever has, Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is the one product you need.

Yes, a hair routine with multiple products is great and all, but if you want to save money (and time) to focus on one product, this is it. If you'd like further reassurance before purchasing, just check out some of the reviews below. And if you just want to cut right to the chase without combing through every comment, you just need to know that more than 58K Amazon customers doled out 5-star reviews for this product. Warning: you'll get hair compliments everywhere you go.