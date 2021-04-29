The Talk's Amanda Kloots Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mom always seems to know when to give a hug, when to listen and when you need a homemade meal. So when it's time to give her something, there's a lot of pressure to get it right!

Thankfully, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is here to help.

As a proud parent to 1-year-old son, Elvis, Amanda doesn't imagine her growing boy will be taking a trip to the jewelers, but that's alright. "The perfect Mother's Day gift in my opinion from your child would be anything homemade," she told E! News. "A beautiful card, a poem, a picture or bracelet!"

The TV personality, who recently partnered with Vita Coco, shared what else her ideal holiday would entail. "My dream Mother's Day would be to have my mom here with me," she revealed. "We would wake up and play with Elvis and then we would go to the spa all day and get pampered!" Can we come too?

In addition to handmade goodies and spa treatments, find out what else Amanda recommends in her gift guide below.