Missed the Vanity Fair Oscars Party? These Glam Pics of Zendaya and Other Stars Will Do the Trick

Watch : Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

A night full of glitz and glamour!

After a year of remote and virtual award shows, the 2021 Oscars took a slightly different approach. On Sunday, April 25, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the red carpet ablaze with head-turning fashion and fun (socially distanced) interviews.

Of course, the ceremony itself was just as delightful. From Best Supporting Actress nominee Glenn Close showing off her booty-shaking skills to an array of history-making moments, the fanciful affair brought the razzle-dazzle pop culture fans have been yearning for.

But after the show was over, stars like Zendaya, Leslie Odom Jr., Amanda Seyfried and many other A-listers kept the celebration going... Well, sort of.

While this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party was put on hold, the magazine did capture memorable moments from its fabulous portrait studio. So even though the traditional event didn't take place, photographer Quil Lemons' snapshots from last night will certainly do the trick!