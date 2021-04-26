Hailey Bieber Reveals Her New Instagram Rule After Going Down a "Dark Hole"

Watch : Hailey Baldwin Returns to the Runway After Getting Married

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey Bieber got candid about the pressures she faces when it comes to being on social media.

The former ballet dancer shared a rule with the magazine she felt she had to implement, (specifically, when it came down to her Instagram), to help get herself in a better place.

"I'm only 24, and I'm still figuring out who I am as a woman," Hailey shared. "Who I am in my career. Who I am as a wife. There's so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though. I had to start doing this thing where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself."

Hailey, whose latest Instagram post also featured her on the cover of Vogue Paris for their upcoming May issue, currently has over 34 million followers on the platform—and counting.