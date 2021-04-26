Michael Strahan Responds to Backlash Over His Tooth Gap Prank

Don't worry, Michael Strahan's signature smile is here to stay!
Weeks after his April Fools' Day prank sparked an internet frenzy, the Good Morning America co-host revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he will never close his iconic gap between his front teeth. Strahan spoke to "Gap Nation" to calm audiences' fears of any dental work.
"I see that your teeth are still the same," DeGeneres joked on the April 26 episode of the daytime talk show. "This prank, people really believed. You said you fixed your teeth and you posted a picture and people went crazy."
The outrage came as a hilarious surprise to Strahan. "I truly did not think people cared that much about my teeth," Strahan chuckled. "I just did it as a little prank thinking a few of my Instagram followers were going to go, 'Oh he's crazy.' They would know it was fake."
Well, Strahan's joke was just too good. It was so believable that his vacation was interrupted with fans and friends alike reaching out to the father of four.
"I ruined part of my vacation because I was on spring break with the kids and my phone just blows up: 700 text messages, 400 emails and then I got everybody trying to FaceTime me to see," Strahan explained. "I just ignored everybody. I'm here to report that it was a report. People still think it's real!"
While some fans reached out to tell Strahan they were "proud" of his supposed new look, others had a very different message for the TV personality.
"I had the ones that were saying, 'You let Gap Nation down! You should be ashamed of yourself!'" Strahan smiled. "But Gap Nation, I am here to say, I'm not going anywhere. It was an April Fools' joke."
Host DeGeneres laughed, "Wow, I didn't realize there was a Gap Nation. You would be the king of it...You make it work, you look real good."
And with that, we can all rest easy knowing Strahan's gap will never be closed.