Zendaya's 2021 Oscars Beauty Breakdown

Obsessed with Zendaya's Oscars look? Same!

The Euphoria star was truly the belle of the Oscars ball in a stunning custom Valentino dress, Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari diamonds. Besides her memorable fashion look, we are still trying to wrap our heads around her natural, no-makeup makeup glam. Thankfully, celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley broke down Zendaya's beauty look and all the Lancôme products she used on the Lancôme Ambassadress for the awards show.

"The makeup look was very boho chic with clean, fresh skin and a natural look," Sheika revealed. "The dress color was so bold we wanted to keep the makeup neutral with a lot of flesh tones."

To recreate Zendaya's look for yourself, scroll below!