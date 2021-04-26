Here's Where Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Stand After Their Surprise Reunion

Saying goodbye for good is easier said than done.
Staying informed with all of Bachelor Nation's romances is hard enough. But for those keeping tabs on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, the work never seems to end.
Over the weekend, RealitySteve posted photos of the pair eating at Bear Flag Fish Co. in Newport Beach, Calif. Soon after, the duo was spotted again enjoying an evening out at JuneShine in West Los Angeles.
Could these reunions mean the pair is taking a second—or third—chance on their relationship? Not so fast!
"Rachael and Matt have been spending the last week in Orange County together. They have been staying at a friend's house trying to be low-key," a source close to Matt exclusively told E! News. "Matt felt horrible about what went down with him and Rachael recently and wanted to see her. He initiated the visit."
While our insider said Rachael was "very skeptical," The Bachelor contestant ultimately "cares about Matt and wanted to hear what he had to say."
"They aren't back together, but definitely still have feelings," the source explained. "They are having a good time right now and everything feels back to normal between them."
Back in March, millions of viewers watched Matt give his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale.
While they never got engaged, the reality star chose to end things with Rachael after racially insensitive photos of her resurfaced online. She would later apologize for her past actions.
Earlier this month, Matt and Rachael reunited in New York City where fans speculated that the duo could be in a better place. But just one week later, a source revealed to E! News that the pair was closing the chapter on their love story.
"Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking and Rachael is really upset about the situation that happened," the insider revealed. "She is devastated and feels totally played by Matt. Rachael really trusted that they could have a future together and is heartbroken."
Perhaps, it's just another reason why this past weekend's reunion raised so many eyebrows for followers. What's next for these two? Stay tuned!