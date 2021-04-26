2021 OscarsJLo & ARodTeen MomTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Cozy Photos of Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor That Have the Internet Buzzing

As the speculation continues over whether SNL's Pete Davidson and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are a couple, see the photos that have fans convinced.

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 26, 2021 5:10 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Basically Just Confirmed Romance

Are Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Hollywood's newest couple? 

While the wait continues for the official word—let's hope Lady Whistledown will weigh in with her next issue of society papers—it certainly looks like something is going on between the breakout Bridgerton star and SNL comedian, as evidenced by new photos taking over the internet. 

In pictures snapped in England on Sunday, April 25, the two stars were spotted in Manchester outside of a grocery store and appeared to take a playful stroll together in a field. At one point, they were photographed with their arms around each other, giving the impression that it may have been more than a casual walk between friends. Days earlier, on April 22, the King of Staten Island actor was photographed at Heathrow Airport in London. 

While it's unclear exactly how these two initially crossed paths, it would be easy to hypothesize. After all, Phoebe's co-star Regé-Jean Page hosted SNL in February.

photos
The Biggest Bombshells About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's Relationship From Cazzie David's Book

By late March, reports had emerged that the two were spending time together and that Pete had been seen in the U.K. with Phoebe, sparking some unexpected romance rumors. While neither star has confirmed what seems to be a budding romance, keep scrolling to see the photos that have fans pretty much convinced:

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / SPLASH / BACKGRID
Masked Up

It was safety first for the rumored couple, who sported face masks while out and about together in Manchester. 

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / SPLASH / BACKGRID
Errand Run

The two were all smiles as they were photographed outside a supermarket. 

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / SPLASH / BACKGRID
Keeping Comfy

The Bridgerton actress and SNL star were dressed comfortably and casually for their walk together. 

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / SPLASH / BACKGRID
PDA Alert

During their countryside stroll, the stars were spotted with their arms around each other. 

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / SPLASH / BACKGRID
Kicking His Heel

Pete appeared to enjoy his time out with Phoebe, as evidenced by this moment. 

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / SPLASH / BACKGRID
LOL

Considering Pete is quite the comedian, it's not surprising he had Phoebe laughing during their outing. 

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

2

Amelia Hamlin Reveals An Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter

3

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in L.A. Following Split

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

2

Amelia Hamlin Reveals An Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter

3

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in L.A. Following Split

4

Why Best Actor Winner Anthony Hopkins Skipped the 2021 Oscars

5

See Jen Atkin's Baby Boy Meet His Parents for the First Time