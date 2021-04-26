2021 Oscars

Fans Outraged Over Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter and More Stars Being Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam

After the 93rd annual Academy Awards, fans took to Twitter to ask why Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter and Adam Schlesinger weren't included in the Oscars In Memoriam tribute.

Naya Rivera, Adam Schlesinger, Jessica WalterMark Sagliocco/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Fans have some questions about the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2021 Oscars.

After the Academy paid tribute to members who passed away this past year, several viewers took to social media to ask about the omission of a number of late stars. For instance, many followers pointed out that Glee actress Naya Rivera, who was also left out of the Grammys In Memoriam, was not included. 

"Naya Rivera was left out of the In Memoriam by the @TheAcademy now too," one social media user tweeted. "Naya deserves better, and we will remember her forever. #Oscars." 

Other viewers noticed that Arrested Development star Jessica Walter wasn't remembered in the tribute, either. As a follower noted, "Jessica Walter was omitted from the In Memoriam montage at the #Oscars. I am outraged." 

In addition, some fans noted Adam Schlesinger, who was nominated for Best Original Score for That Thing You Do! in 1997, wasn't featured in the In Memoriam. "I know every year they miss some people in the In Memoriam," one follower tweeted, "but not including Adam Schlesinger is a REALLY big miss. #Oscars."

While both Walter and Schlesinger were included on the Oscars In Memoriam website, Rivera was not at the time of this writing.

Schlesinger died in early April 2020 at the age of 52. His attorney said the Fountains of Wayne member passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

Rivera passed away a few months later. The actress-singer was confirmed dead in July 2020 following a days-long search at Lake Piru in Calif. Her autopsy listed her manner and cause of death as an accidental drowning. She was 33 years old.

Walter passed away in her sleep this past March. A cause of death was not revealed. The Archer voice was 80 years old

E! News has reached out to the Academy for comment but has yet to hear back.

